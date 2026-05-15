4th Circ. Ruling Will Rewrite Class Action Litigation Strategies

By Jim Francis ( May 15, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- For many years, when presented with a class action complaint, some defendants have resorted to filing a motion to strike class allegations right out of the gate, either with or without an accompanying motion to dismiss. The purpose behind such a motion is clear: preempt class discovery....
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