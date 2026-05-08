Former H-2A Workers, Turf Farm Ink $850K Overtime Deal

By Gina Kim ( May 8, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Former H-2A workers alleging a turf farm avoided paying them overtime by misidentifying their roles while having them do substantial, non-agriculture-related landscaping work told a Missouri federal judge Friday they've reached an $850,000 settlement to resolve the yearslong Fair Labor Standards Act litigation. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.