Navigating Insurance And Contract Risks Amid Hormuz Crisis

By Sean Pribyl and Chiara Kalogjera-Sackellares ( May 11, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrust maritime lawyers into the spotlight as vessel operators, charterers and cargo interests grapple with unprecedented legal uncertainty. With approximately 20% of global oil shipments transiting this critical choke point daily, and traffic reduced by more than 90% since the conflict commenced on Feb. 28, the competing legal frameworks asserted by the U.S. and Iran create substantial risk exposure that demands careful analysis of contractual obligations and insurance coverage....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.