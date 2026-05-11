Navigating Insurance And Contract Risks Amid Hormuz Crisis

By Sean Pribyl and Chiara Kalogjera-Sackellares ( May 11, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has thrust maritime lawyers into the spotlight as vessel operators, charterers and cargo interests grapple with unprecedented legal uncertainty. With approximately 20% of global oil shipments transiting this critical choke point daily, and traffic reduced by more than 90% since the conflict commenced on Feb. 28, the competing legal frameworks asserted by the U.S. and Iran create substantial risk exposure that demands careful analysis of contractual obligations and insurance coverage....