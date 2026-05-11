DOJ Says Issue Preclusion 'May Apply' In Russia Cases

By Caroline Simson ( May 11, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told federal judges in Washington, D.C., on Friday that as far as it's concerned, they can consider decisions by foreign courts in cases involving jurisdictional questions under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act as they weigh whether to enforce billions of dollars' worth of arbitral awards against Russia....
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