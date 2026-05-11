9th Circ. Says DHS' English-Only Notice Met Due Process

By Ganesh Setty ( May 11, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had no duty to inform a noncitizen in her native language about her obligation to update her address after moving, the Ninth Circuit ruled, finding that its notice in English sufficed for due process....
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