UWM Ups Two Harbors Bid To Thwart CrossCounty Deal

By Isaac Monterose ( May 11, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- UWM Holdings Corp. is trying to thwart CrossCountry Mortgage LLC's bid to acquire real estate investment trust Two Harbors Investment Corp., upping its bid for the REIT on Monday from $12 per share to $12.50 per share in an all-cash deal that also offers stock....
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