Television Group Wants Affiliate Ownership Loopholes Closed

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( May 11, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The American Television Alliance asked the Federal Communications Commission on Monday to close loopholes allowing transactions that bring competing network affiliates under common ownership, saying the current rules are being used to evade review....
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