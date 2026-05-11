Copyright Office Sued Over Rejection Of AI 'Starry Night' Art
By Ivan Moreno ( May 11, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An artist behind a yearslong fight to register his artificial intelligence-generated artwork with the U.S. Copyright Office has sued the agency in California federal court, challenging its refusal to register the image inspired by Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" — the latest action in a closely watched debate over whether copyright protection should extend to works created with AI. ...
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