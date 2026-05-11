No Need To Halt Delayed Nexstar Deal, FCC Tells DC Circ.
By Christopher Cole ( May 11, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Monday there is no reason to block the FCC's staff approval of Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s planned $6.2 billion deal to buy Tegna Inc. since a California federal judge has already halted the broadcast merger during review....
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