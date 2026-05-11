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COVID Hazard Pay Counts Toward OT, 11th Circ. Rules

By Benjamin Morse ( May 11, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- An Alabama retirement and assisted living facility unlawfully excluded pandemic-related hazard pay from employees' overtime calculations, the Eleventh Circuit ruled, finding that the pay must be included in workers' regular rate under federal wage law....

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