Estate Says Instacart Shares Blame For Pedestrian's Death

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 11, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The mother of a pedestrian killed in a collision is suing Uber Eats and Instacart, claiming both companies are liable for negligently hiring an unqualified 18-year-old driver who was allegedly making deliveries at the time of the crash without a driver's license and using an unregistered vehicle....
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