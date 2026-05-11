Law Firm Says Data Breach Claims Lack Actual Identity Theft

By Zak Kostro ( May 11, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A law firm asked a Michigan federal judge to throw out a proposed class action alleging it allowed a cybersecurity breach to expose its clients' personal and medical information, saying the complaint fails to adequately assert any identity theft or fraud occurred because of the breach....
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