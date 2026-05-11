Plastics Co. Wants Inequitable Conduct Ruling Undone

By Elliot Weld ( May 11, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A plastic packaging company has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to undo a ruling that five of its food packaging patents were unenforceable due to inequitable conduct, saying the judge's reasoning contained "manifest factual and legal errors."...
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