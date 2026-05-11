Farmworkers Say Atty Absence Won't Justify Sanctions Relief

By MJ Koo ( May 11, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Farmworkers accusing a harvesting company of luring them to the U.S. under false promises urged a Colorado federal court Monday to reject the company's attempt to undo sanctions, arguing its attorney's prolonged absence from the case did not constitute excusable neglect....
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