Simpson Thacher Brings On AI, West Coast Privacy Chairs
By Adrian Cruz ( May 11, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced on Monday that a pair of experienced attorneys have joined the firm's Los Angeles and New York offices as partners and the respective new heads of its artificial intelligence and West Coast privacy and cybersecurity teams....
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