Johns Hopkins Keeps Trial Win In Fatal Heart Condition Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( May 11, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate court has affirmed a jury verdict clearing Johns Hopkins-affiliated healthcare providers and MedStar defendants of liability in a medical malpractice case alleging they failed to timely diagnose a man's heart condition, which proved fatal, saying expert testimony on an unapproved drug was rightly excluded....
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