Wash. Says Novartis Isn't Harmed By 340B Drug Pricing Law

By Nadia Dreid ( May 11, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Washington is objecting to Novartis' attempt to block a state law that expands the discounts the drugmaker must provide under the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, telling a federal court that worry about losing money doesn't constitute irreparable harm....
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