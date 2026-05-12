DOJ Playing 'Dirty Pool' With Hospital In Trans Care Subpoena

By Mark Payne ( May 12, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge indicated Tuesday she's likely to quash a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking to obtain gender-affirming care medical records from Rhode Island Hospital, saying the DOJ was playing "dirty pool" by filing a motion to enforce the subpoena in another jurisdiction....
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