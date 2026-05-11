FTC Warns Meta, Others To Abide By Anti-Revenge Porn Law

By Allison Grande ( May 11, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday reminded Meta, Amazon, Apple and a dozen other tech giants of a looming deadline to comply with their obligations under the Take It Down Act to swiftly remove deepfake revenge porn from their platforms, warning that the issue is a "top priority" that the agency is prepared to quickly start enforcing....
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