Texas, LG Ink Deal To End Claims Of TV Data Collection

By Spencer Brewer ( May 11, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Texas Office of the Attorney General and LG Electronics USA Inc. on Monday struck a deal to end the state's claims that LG unlawfully spied on consumers, with LG agreeing to obtain consent for certain data collection through smart television technology....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.