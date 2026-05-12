Online Betting Co. Kalshi Must Face Wis. Tribe's IGRA Claim

By Joyce Hanson ( May 12, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that the Ho-Chunk Nation can sue prediction market platform Kalshi under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, but he stripped racketeering and false advertising allegations from the tribe's gambling lawsuit targeting the company's sports event contracts....
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