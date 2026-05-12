NJ Court Not Sure Bristol-Myers Investor Pled Negligence
By George Woolston ( May 12, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Tuesday pushed back on an investor's insistence that his complaint over Bristol-Myers Squibb's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene satisfied pleading standards for securities lawsuits, echoing a trial court judge's concern that claims of disclosure requirement shortfalls sounded more in fraud than negligence....
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