Elanco On Hook For Bulk Of $9M Flea & Tick Meds Deal

By Bryan Koenig ( May 12, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Elanco Animal Health Inc. will pay $6.75 million while Petco, PetSmart, Chewy, Petsense and PetMeds are all on the hook for six-figure payouts under a settlement Tuesday resolving lawsuits accusing Elanco of paying pet supply retailers not to stock generic versions of its Advantix topical flea and tick prevention drug....
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