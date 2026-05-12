Quotient Investors Seek Approval Of $48M Merger Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( May 12, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Investors in Coupons.com parent Quotient Technology Inc. have asked Delaware's Chancery Court to approve a $48 million settlement resolving claims that the company's former CEO, its financial adviser and the buyers steered Quotient's $430 million sale to Neptune Retail Solutions at too low a price....
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