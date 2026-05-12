Tobacco Giant RJ Reynolds Sued Over Telemarketing Texts
By Abigail Harrison ( May 12, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Cigarette and e-cigarette giant R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings Inc. was accused in North Carolina federal court of violating federal law by texting residential telephone numbers listed on the National Do Not Call Registry....
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