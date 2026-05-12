Investor Says AI Startup Duped Him Out Of $10M

By Jarek Rutz ( May 12, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania investor has sued LifeBrand Inc.'s founder, executives, a financial adviser and two financial institutions in the Delaware Chancery Court, claiming they used inflated business claims, hidden commissions and insider payouts to induce him to put more than $10 million into the social media monitoring startup....
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