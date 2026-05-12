Head Of First Liberty Ponzi Scheme Pleads Guilty To Fraud
By Chart Riggall ( May 12, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The leader of what Georgia and federal securities regulators have called a $140 million Ponzi scheme pled guilty to a federal wire charge Tuesday over allegations that he preyed on seniors and funneled money to right-wing politicians....
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