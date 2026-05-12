Fla. Court Won't Move Panther Habitat Suit To Different Judge

By Carolina Bolado ( May 12, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied a request Tuesday by a developer to move an Endangered Species Act suit challenging the approval of a project that environmental groups alleged encroaches on habitats for the federally protected Florida panther to another judge in the district, ruling that transfer is not warranted....
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