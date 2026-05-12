NCAA Wants Final Whistle On 1983 Team's Appeal Of NIL Suit

By Abigail Harrison ( May 12, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association urged North Carolina justices to keep out of bounds a name, image and likeness lawsuit from members of a 1983 North Carolina State University championship basketball team, arguing that a lower court was right to find the suit several decades expired....
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