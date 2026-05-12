Brokerage Urges 10th Circ. To Revive NAR Antitrust Challenge

By Zach Dupont ( May 12, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Certain rules created by the National Association of Realtors should be considered conspiracy under the Sherman Antitrust Act because they encourage real estate agents to avoid showing listings with low commissions to potential buyers, a Utah-based real estate firm argued to a Tenth Circuit panel Tuesday....
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