By Molly Moses ( May 13, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's 2019 ruling against Altera Corp., which upheld rules requiring companies to share the cost of employee stock options with foreign affiliates, means that Meta's income for 2017-18 should be increased by roughly $3 billion, the IRS told the U.S. Tax Court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.