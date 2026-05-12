House Dem Probes Retailers' Use Of Surveillance Pricing

By Allison Grande ( May 12, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on an influential U.S. House committee has begun to scrutinize corporate "surveillance pricing" practices, pushing Target, Walmart, Costco, Family Dollar, Whole Foods and 20 others Tuesday to explain whether and how they're using consumers' personal data to set individualized prices for certain products and services....
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