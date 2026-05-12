Grandmother Disputes Abuse Claims In $5M Infant Death Suit

By Aaron Keller ( May 12, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The grandmother of a murdered 7-month-old testified in a civil trial Tuesday that the baby's death "wasn't intentional," even though the Connecticut Supreme Court upheld her son's murder conviction for dropping the infant from a 90-foot-high bridge into the Connecticut River....
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