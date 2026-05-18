Judges On AI: How Courts Can Survive The Tech Revolution

By Maria Berkenkotter and Lino Lipinsky de Orlov ( May 18, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Do artificial intelligence tools have any practical judicial applications? In this Expert Analysis series, state and federal judges explore potential use cases for AI in adjudication and beyond. If you're a judge who would like to contribute to this series, email expertanalysis@law360.com....
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