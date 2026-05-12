Everything's About AI, Even This Case About AI-Free 'Avatar'

By Theresa Schliep ( May 12, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An actor's suit alleging that director James Cameron improperly used her likeness in "Avatar" makes no mention of artificial intelligence and targets a film from nearly two decades ago, but even so, the case raises questions about how much people can protect themselves against unauthorized AI-generated content....
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