Data Center Boom Brings New Patent Risk For Owners

By Mark Brasher, Stephanie Coco and Rajesh Patel ( May 26, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- With more than 4,000 data centers currently operating in the U.S. and nearly a trillion dollars in U.S. capital investment projected over the coming decade, the infrastructure powering artificial intelligence is one of the largest and fastest-growing asset classes in the country.[1]...
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