Zillow Sues Compass, MLS Over Private Listing 'Backup Plan'
By Nate Beck ( May 13, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Zillow has accused property brokerage Compass and a Chicago-area multiple listing service provider of hatching a "backup plan" to protect a private home sales network, even after the online real estate marketplace company established a rule last year banning home listings from its platform that have appeared elsewhere for more than a day....
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