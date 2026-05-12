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Mass. AG OKs Auditor Lawsuit, Ending Constitutional Spat

By Chris Villani ( May 12, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general said on Tuesday she will allow litigation to proceed over whether the state legislature can be audited and will appoint special counsel to represent the state auditor, ending a high-profile showdown between two high-ranking elected officials....

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