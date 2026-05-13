Merricks Owes £75K For Halted Bid To Rep Rail Fare Class

By Eddie Beaver ( May 13, 2026, 9:45 PM BST) -- Walter Merricks must pay £75,000 ($101,000) to cover the costs of his involvement in a proposed £400 million collective class action against rail operator Govia Thameslink, a London court ruled after he backed away from serving as the claim's class representative....
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