Empire Wind Seeks Permanent End To Stop-Work Order
By Nadia Dreid ( May 13, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The developers of a $4 billion offshore wind energy project that should power half a million New York homes once it's finished believe it's time for a D.C. federal judge to once and for all tell the Trump administration that it cannot interfere with its construction....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.