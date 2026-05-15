Judge Lets Landlord Rework Claims In Cannabis Lease Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 15, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge refused to issue a court order forcing a tenant to pay $58,000 it allegedly owes for overdue rent and parking lot improvements, telling the landlord it needs to refile its breach of contract claims if it wants to try to get the money....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.