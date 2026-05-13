Bipartisan Bill Would Require ICE Training On Tribal IDs
By Courtney Bublé ( May 13, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill aims to improve how immigration officials interact with Native Americans following reports that members of Indigenous communities are getting swept up in immigration raids and of officers not accepting their Tribal IDs despite them being U.S. citizens. ...
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