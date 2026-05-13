Florida Panel Orders Evidence Suppressed In Cockfighting Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 13, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of cockfighting and animal cruelty should have had the evidence against him suppressed, a Florida appeals court found Wednesday, saying in a reversal that because the state couldn't provide proof that there was a warrant to search his property, nothing officers discovered there could be used....
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