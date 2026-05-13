First Brands Can Sell Molding Co. For $80M In Ch. 11

By Alex Wittenberg ( May 13, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- First Brands secured a Texas bankruptcy judge's sign-off Wednesday on the $80 million sale of Toledo Molding & Die, a deal that is expected to preserve 600 jobs and help the troubled auto parts group pay down its debt....
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