Fla. Court Revives Killer's Bid Over Witness Recantation

By Carolina Bolado ( May 13, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court reversed a lower court's order denying a convicted murderer's motion for postconviction relief based on newly discovered evidence, ruling Wednesday that the trial court should have held an evidentiary hearing on the evidence....
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