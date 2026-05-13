3rd Circ. Pauses Order For Del. To Share Wage Data With DHS
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 13, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Third Circuit judges gave the Delaware Department of Labor a brief reprieve from a district court order directing it to comply with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security subpoena requesting business wage reports for an immigration enforcement investigation....
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