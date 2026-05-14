Fla. Propery Manager To Pay Evicted Sailor $60K In DOJ Deal

By Nate Beck ( May 14, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida property management company will pay $60,000 to a U.S. Navy sailor to settle allegations by federal prosecutors that the company used a false affidavit to win an eviction that forced the sailor to live apart from his wife — at times on a Navy ship with no heat....
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