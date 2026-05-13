Apple Stiffed Call Center Workers On Boot-Up Time, Suit Says

By MJ Koo ( May 13, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. requires its hourly call center employees to boot up computers, log in to security networks and open multiple software programs before clocking in — and doesn't pay them for any of it, a former tech support adviser alleged in a proposed class and collective action filed in California federal court....
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