Alaska Flew Into Violent Turbulence, Injured Passenger Says

By Ben Adlin ( May 14, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An Alaska Airlines Inc. passenger who claims she was injured when her plane encountered turbulence and suddenly plummeted 200 feet sued the carrier in Washington state court Wednesday, accusing dispatchers and pilots of negligently steering the plane into danger despite repeated weather warnings....
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