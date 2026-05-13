Mass. Audit Fight Not Over As AG Is Ripped For Comments

By Chris Villani ( May 13, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' auditor said Wednesday that she may file more litigation over her ongoing bid to audit the state legislature, sharply pushing back on statements by the state attorney general that suggested any review would be cabined....
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